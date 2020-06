Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

REST OF JUNE FREE!



New three story, only two years old townhouse with open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wooden floor all over. Huge spa-like shower with sitting area and dual sinks. Green appliances and solar already installed controlled by Nest. Rooms feature plenty of storage space with mirrors. Beautful balcony overlooking park area, New washer and dryer. Two car garage and storage. Great place, 7 min from Target, IKEA, Best Buy and Home Depot. 7 Min from downtown Oakland.