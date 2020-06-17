All apartments in Oakland
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:22 AM

1424 87th Avenue

1424 87th Ave · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1424 87th Ave, Oakland, CA 94621
Webster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1420 87th Ave · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
***** Look and Lease. If you apply and approved within 3 days of applying, parking will be free your 1st Month.*****

A lovely one bedroom duplex unit is available immediately for rent. The sunlit 1 bed/1 bath unit boasts washer dryer hookups and well sized rooms. In addition to a long driveway, low maintenance yard, and side by side unit with separate street entrances, this duplex is close to major transportation routes including the new Bus Rapid Transit along International Blvd.

This unit will not last long, apply today.

Driveway belong to the Tenant that pays $100 for parking
Shared Backyard

__________________
$2,000 1st Month Rent
$2,000 Deposit
__________________
Total - $4,000 Move-In Fee

Move In requires security deposit plus first and last month's rent. Unit will be shown until move in fees are received.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1424-87th-ave-oakland-ca-94621-usa-unit-1420-87th-ave-/1599f051-fa38-4a33-8bae-3174f1f78f25

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5508305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 87th Avenue have any available units?
1424 87th Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1424 87th Avenue have?
Some of 1424 87th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 87th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1424 87th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 87th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1424 87th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1424 87th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1424 87th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1424 87th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 87th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 87th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1424 87th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1424 87th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1424 87th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 87th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 87th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 87th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 87th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
