1424 87th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup parking some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

***** Look and Lease. If you apply and approved within 3 days of applying, parking will be free your 1st Month.*****



A lovely one bedroom duplex unit is available immediately for rent. The sunlit 1 bed/1 bath unit boasts washer dryer hookups and well sized rooms. In addition to a long driveway, low maintenance yard, and side by side unit with separate street entrances, this duplex is close to major transportation routes including the new Bus Rapid Transit along International Blvd.



This unit will not last long, apply today.



Driveway belong to the Tenant that pays $100 for parking

Shared Backyard



__________________

$2,000 1st Month Rent

$2,000 Deposit

__________________

Total - $4,000 Move-In Fee



Move In requires security deposit plus first and last month's rent. Unit will be shown until move in fees are received.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1424-87th-ave-oakland-ca-94621-usa-unit-1420-87th-ave-/1599f051-fa38-4a33-8bae-3174f1f78f25



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5508305)