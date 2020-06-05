All apartments in Oakland
10824 Apricot St

10824 Apricot Street · (510) 569-0722 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10824 Apricot Street, Oakland, CA 94603
North Stonehurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10824 Apricot St · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly Remodeled 4 Bedroom House Located in the North Stonehurst District (817) - 10824 Apricot St, Oakland, CA 94603

* 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath
* FRESHLY REMODELED THROUGHOUT
* Rear Yard w/ Apple Tree & Covered Patio
* Balcony Overlooking Rear Yard Off Of The Master Bedroom
* Washer/Dryer Hookups
* Garbage Paid For
* Gated For Your Privacy
* Local Schools, BART, Restaurants & Supermarkets Less Than 1.5 Miles Away
* NO PETS

This cozy 4 bedroom house just became available and is looking for a new tenant! The unit has recently been updated with modern flooring and fixtures. The property is well located in the North Stonehurst District, less than 1 mile from the local restaurants, grocery stores and less than 1.5 miles from the San Leandro BART station and local schools. This cozy pad offers a rear yard featuring a covered patio, apple tree as well as a balcony off of the master bedroom. This unit comes with washer/dryer hookups as well as a gated entry for your convenience and peace of mind. Garbage is paid for! Come check this location out, we're expecting this unit to go fast.

Open house Information dates and times: https://slpm.com/open-houses/

For additional information, photos, online applications as well as information on our other available properties go to: https://slpm.com/browse-rentals

We ask that you drive by any property you may have an interest in to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood and exterior of the home.

**Please be advised that any dates published or given orally for a property's move in availability is subject to the existing tenant moving on the notified date. The date is also subject to time required to prepare the unit for occupancy, which involves owner approval and having an acceptable vendor available to complete the repairs. Once we have received a holding deposit, we will be able to provide a more accurate time line for move-in. **

All verifiable income pursuant to Senate Bill No. 329 accepted.

SLPM Property Management - BRE license#00368908 Gary DeMattei

(RLNE5445817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10824 Apricot St have any available units?
10824 Apricot St has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10824 Apricot St currently offering any rent specials?
10824 Apricot St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10824 Apricot St pet-friendly?
No, 10824 Apricot St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 10824 Apricot St offer parking?
No, 10824 Apricot St does not offer parking.
Does 10824 Apricot St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10824 Apricot St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10824 Apricot St have a pool?
No, 10824 Apricot St does not have a pool.
Does 10824 Apricot St have accessible units?
No, 10824 Apricot St does not have accessible units.
Does 10824 Apricot St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10824 Apricot St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10824 Apricot St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10824 Apricot St does not have units with air conditioning.
