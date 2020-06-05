Amenities

Freshly Remodeled 4 Bedroom House Located in the North Stonehurst District (817) - 10824 Apricot St, Oakland, CA 94603



* 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath

* FRESHLY REMODELED THROUGHOUT

* Rear Yard w/ Apple Tree & Covered Patio

* Balcony Overlooking Rear Yard Off Of The Master Bedroom

* Washer/Dryer Hookups

* Garbage Paid For

* Gated For Your Privacy

* Local Schools, BART, Restaurants & Supermarkets Less Than 1.5 Miles Away

* NO PETS



This cozy 4 bedroom house just became available and is looking for a new tenant! The unit has recently been updated with modern flooring and fixtures. The property is well located in the North Stonehurst District, less than 1 mile from the local restaurants, grocery stores and less than 1.5 miles from the San Leandro BART station and local schools. This cozy pad offers a rear yard featuring a covered patio, apple tree as well as a balcony off of the master bedroom. This unit comes with washer/dryer hookups as well as a gated entry for your convenience and peace of mind. Garbage is paid for! Come check this location out, we're expecting this unit to go fast.



