815 Muirfield

Lovely three bedroom, two and one half bath home in private Big Canyon Villas. Extensively remodeled, this highly sought floor plan's main level features a spacious living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, dining room with doors to the patio, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, and bedroom (currently used as an office) with an adjacent powder room. The upstairs boasts the master bedroom with fireplace, balcony and walk in closets, remodeled master bathroom with walk-in shower and large tub, secondary bedroom suite and laundry room. Additional features of this bright and open home include new wide plank flooring, neutral custom paint, over-sized patio, ultra private location, and attached two car garage. Resort like community amenities include pool, spa and fitness center. The Big Canyon Villas are centrally located in the heart of Newport Beach, close to Fashion Island, the beaches, John Wayne airport and easy freeway access.