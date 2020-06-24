All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

815 Muirfield

815 Muirfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

815 Muirfield Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely three bedroom, two and one half bath home in private Big Canyon Villas. Extensively remodeled, this highly sought floor plan's main level features a spacious living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, dining room with doors to the patio, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, and bedroom (currently used as an office) with an adjacent powder room. The upstairs boasts the master bedroom with fireplace, balcony and walk in closets, remodeled master bathroom with walk-in shower and large tub, secondary bedroom suite and laundry room. Additional features of this bright and open home include new wide plank flooring, neutral custom paint, over-sized patio, ultra private location, and attached two car garage. Resort like community amenities include pool, spa and fitness center. The Big Canyon Villas are centrally located in the heart of Newport Beach, close to Fashion Island, the beaches, John Wayne airport and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Muirfield have any available units?
815 Muirfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 815 Muirfield have?
Some of 815 Muirfield's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Muirfield currently offering any rent specials?
815 Muirfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Muirfield pet-friendly?
No, 815 Muirfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 815 Muirfield offer parking?
Yes, 815 Muirfield offers parking.
Does 815 Muirfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Muirfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Muirfield have a pool?
Yes, 815 Muirfield has a pool.
Does 815 Muirfield have accessible units?
Yes, 815 Muirfield has accessible units.
Does 815 Muirfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Muirfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Muirfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Muirfield does not have units with air conditioning.
