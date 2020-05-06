720 Narcissus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll DEFINITELY want to live here!! One of the most charming homes in the Corona del Mar Village. Beautifully situated on a sunlit corner, surrounded by lush greenery . . . there is just something special about this home. Whether it's the bungalow / beach aesthetic, the Dutch door, or the abundance of iceberg roses, the innate appeal may inspire you to call this one "home"! Gorgeous wood floors, oyster white walls, and large windows will be the perfect setting for your furnishings. A "before it's time" trend setting great room will accommodate your living and dining needs with ease, and is adjacent to the large kitchen. A pass-thru window between the two spaces allows easy conversation, without a feeling of separation. Striking vaulted and beamed ceilings in the living space make this home feel larger than it's square footage. Large private, covered, and fenced side yard is a natural extension of your living space. Three bedrooms, two remodeled baths, and too many extras to mention. Private two car garage is a huge bonus. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator included. Mere moments from some of the areas best parks, nature preserves, restaurants, beaches, and award winning schools. An incredible combination of character and convenience!