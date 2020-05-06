All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 720 Narcissus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
720 Narcissus Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

720 Narcissus Avenue

720 Narcissus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

720 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll DEFINITELY want to live here!! One of the most charming homes in the Corona del Mar Village. Beautifully situated on a sunlit corner, surrounded by lush greenery . . . there is just something special about this home. Whether it's the bungalow / beach aesthetic, the Dutch door, or the abundance of iceberg roses, the innate appeal may inspire you to call this one "home"! Gorgeous wood floors, oyster white walls, and large windows will be the perfect setting for your furnishings. A "before it's time" trend setting great room will accommodate your living and dining needs with ease, and is adjacent to the large kitchen. A pass-thru window between the two spaces allows easy conversation, without a feeling of separation. Striking vaulted and beamed ceilings in the living space make this home feel larger than it's square footage. Large private, covered, and fenced side yard is a natural extension of your living space. Three bedrooms, two remodeled baths, and too many extras to mention. Private two car garage is a huge bonus. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator included. Mere moments from some of the areas best parks, nature preserves, restaurants, beaches, and award winning schools. An incredible combination of character and convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Narcissus Avenue have any available units?
720 Narcissus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 720 Narcissus Avenue have?
Some of 720 Narcissus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Narcissus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
720 Narcissus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Narcissus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 720 Narcissus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 720 Narcissus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 720 Narcissus Avenue offers parking.
Does 720 Narcissus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 Narcissus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Narcissus Avenue have a pool?
No, 720 Narcissus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 720 Narcissus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 720 Narcissus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Narcissus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Narcissus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Narcissus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Narcissus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College