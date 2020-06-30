700 Saint James Road

Amenities

recently renovated pool

Freshly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and floors. Located on an 8,800 square foot lot, in the popular Cliffhaven neighborhood. This original three bedroom and one bathroom home offers a wonderful opportunity to remodel or re-build on one of the most popular streets Cliffhaven has to offer. This lot is close proximity to top rated schools, world class beaches, shopping and some of the best restaurants in town. This location is second to none and with all the possibilities, this home must be seen to appreciate!