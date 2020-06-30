All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 700 Saint James Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
700 Saint James Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

700 Saint James Road

700 Saint James Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

700 Saint James Road, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Cliff Haven

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Freshly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and floors. Located on an 8,800 square foot lot, in the popular Cliffhaven neighborhood. This original three bedroom and one bathroom home offers a wonderful opportunity to remodel or re-build on one of the most popular streets Cliffhaven has to offer. This lot is close proximity to top rated schools, world class beaches, shopping and some of the best restaurants in town. This location is second to none and with all the possibilities, this home must be seen to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Saint James Road have any available units?
700 Saint James Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 700 Saint James Road currently offering any rent specials?
700 Saint James Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Saint James Road pet-friendly?
No, 700 Saint James Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 700 Saint James Road offer parking?
No, 700 Saint James Road does not offer parking.
Does 700 Saint James Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Saint James Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Saint James Road have a pool?
Yes, 700 Saint James Road has a pool.
Does 700 Saint James Road have accessible units?
No, 700 Saint James Road does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Saint James Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Saint James Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Saint James Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Saint James Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College