Newport Beach, CA
64 Corsica Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

64 Corsica Drive

64 Corsica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

64 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Call Paul to view this home! 949.732.0075 or rent@pdcre.com *** This gorgeous and spacious 2 bed 2 bath end-unit condo with direct-access 2 car garage is conveniently located 2 minutes from Fashion Island and the 73 Freeway, in the quiet community of Corsica Villas. A generous open layout welcomes you off the private front patio. Inside, this freshly remodeled home has custom wood cabinetry and granite countertops; a gorgeous white marble master bathroom with spacious glass enclosed shower; all new wood vinyl flooring throughout (easy to clean!); bright white base moulding trim and plantation shutters; all new light switches and outlets and a freshly painted designer-grey walls. Two spacious master suites, one downstairs and one upstairs, plus a large open loft perfect for a home office. AC and Alarm System! With the attached two car garage, featuring full sized laundry (included!) and ample cabinet storage, this home is a gorgeous opportunity that will not last! Photos looks great, but wait until you see it! Pet's happily considered. Trash paid by owner. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Corsica Drive have any available units?
64 Corsica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 64 Corsica Drive have?
Some of 64 Corsica Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Corsica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
64 Corsica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Corsica Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Corsica Drive is pet friendly.
Does 64 Corsica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 64 Corsica Drive offers parking.
Does 64 Corsica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Corsica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Corsica Drive have a pool?
No, 64 Corsica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 64 Corsica Drive have accessible units?
No, 64 Corsica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Corsica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Corsica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Corsica Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 64 Corsica Drive has units with air conditioning.
