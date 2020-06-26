64 Corsica Drive

Amenities

*** Call Paul to view this home! 949.732.0075 or rent@pdcre.com *** This gorgeous and spacious 2 bed 2 bath end-unit condo with direct-access 2 car garage is conveniently located 2 minutes from Fashion Island and the 73 Freeway, in the quiet community of Corsica Villas. A generous open layout welcomes you off the private front patio. Inside, this freshly remodeled home has custom wood cabinetry and granite countertops; a gorgeous white marble master bathroom with spacious glass enclosed shower; all new wood vinyl flooring throughout (easy to clean!); bright white base moulding trim and plantation shutters; all new light switches and outlets and a freshly painted designer-grey walls. Two spacious master suites, one downstairs and one upstairs, plus a large open loft perfect for a home office. AC and Alarm System! With the attached two car garage, featuring full sized laundry (included!) and ample cabinet storage, this home is a gorgeous opportunity that will not last! Photos looks great, but wait until you see it! Pet's happily considered. Trash paid by owner. Ready for immediate occupancy.