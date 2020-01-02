512 Avocado

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This highly upgraded and custom built rear unit features an entry level office that can be converted to a third bedroom. The main level on the 2nd floor showcases a chef's kitchen that opens to a spacious living area and flows out to a lovely outdoor loggia. It also includes a beautiful master suite with an extra large walk-in closet, a powder room and a full-size stackable laundry unit hidden behind a handsome solid-core door. The bedroom on the upper level with its own private bathroom and a cozy window seat enjoys a small view of Newport Harbor. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings with Casablanca fans, crown molding and a roof-top deck are just a few of the architectural details in this stunning property. Situated in a highly desirable location just south of PCH, this lovely unit is just minutes away to Newport's best beaches, restaurants and shopping. Property is also offered for sale at $1,495,000.