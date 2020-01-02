All apartments in Newport Beach
512 Avocado

512 Avocado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

512 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
This highly upgraded and custom built rear unit features an entry level office that can be converted to a third bedroom. The main level on the 2nd floor showcases a chef's kitchen that opens to a spacious living area and flows out to a lovely outdoor loggia. It also includes a beautiful master suite with an extra large walk-in closet, a powder room and a full-size stackable laundry unit hidden behind a handsome solid-core door. The bedroom on the upper level with its own private bathroom and a cozy window seat enjoys a small view of Newport Harbor. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings with Casablanca fans, crown molding and a roof-top deck are just a few of the architectural details in this stunning property. Situated in a highly desirable location just south of PCH, this lovely unit is just minutes away to Newport's best beaches, restaurants and shopping. Property is also offered for sale at $1,495,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Avocado have any available units?
512 Avocado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 512 Avocado have?
Some of 512 Avocado's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Avocado currently offering any rent specials?
512 Avocado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Avocado pet-friendly?
No, 512 Avocado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 512 Avocado offer parking?
No, 512 Avocado does not offer parking.
Does 512 Avocado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Avocado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Avocado have a pool?
No, 512 Avocado does not have a pool.
Does 512 Avocado have accessible units?
No, 512 Avocado does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Avocado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Avocado has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Avocado have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Avocado does not have units with air conditioning.
