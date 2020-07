Amenities

Looking to relax on the oceanfront for the off season in a rustic beach pad with an amazing view?



This rear unit is a 1 bed 1 bath, no parking, washer / dryer. Utilities included in rent. Not so much a kitchen, but there is a microwave and sink. No pets, no smoking. This place is not for everybody, but it's perfect if you just want a place to chill at the beach.

