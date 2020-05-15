500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Great corner location, south of PCH , within easy walking distance of all of Corona del Mar's many charms and amenities. Stroll to restaurants, shopping or cross the Goldenrod bridge and head to the beach.! This condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an additional bonus room which makes a great home office. The master bedroom is located on the main level with the living room and kitchen. The second bedroom is on the upper level along with access to a large deck. Hardwood floors in the living room with carpet in the bedrooms. The home has 2 car parking. Also included are a stackable washer/dryer and refrigerator. A great location to enjoy Corona del Mar