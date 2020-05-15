All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 16 2020

500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2

500 Dahlia Avenue · (949) 735-2990
Location

500 Dahlia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great corner location, south of PCH , within easy walking distance of all of Corona del Mar's many charms and amenities. Stroll to restaurants, shopping or cross the Goldenrod bridge and head to the beach.! This condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an additional bonus room which makes a great home office. The master bedroom is located on the main level with the living room and kitchen. The second bedroom is on the upper level along with access to a large deck. Hardwood floors in the living room with carpet in the bedrooms. The home has 2 car parking. Also included are a stackable washer/dryer and refrigerator. A great location to enjoy Corona del Mar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Dahlia Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
