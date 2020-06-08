All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
46 Braeburn Lane
46 Braeburn Lane

46 Braeburn Lane · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

46 Braeburn Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
An opportunity to experience Big Canyon at its finest. The estate is fully furnished and well-appointed for a seamless move-in, resembling any five-star resort accommodation. Nestled at the quiet end of a cul-de-sac in the guard-gated community, it offers privacy, space and the convenience of a centralized location. The residence provides all your formal living spaces along with 6 bedrooms and a backyard to entertain or relax. Meticulously maintained and thoughtfully designed, the home is a respite available for any occasion. Please inquire for any length of stay and for more details on all that can be made available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Braeburn Lane have any available units?
46 Braeburn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 46 Braeburn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
46 Braeburn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Braeburn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 46 Braeburn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 46 Braeburn Lane offer parking?
No, 46 Braeburn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 46 Braeburn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Braeburn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Braeburn Lane have a pool?
No, 46 Braeburn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 46 Braeburn Lane have accessible units?
No, 46 Braeburn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Braeburn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Braeburn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Braeburn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Braeburn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
