456 Serra Dr

CDM OCEAN VIEW - 1 Bed/1 Bath with BONUS LOFT - This bright 1 bed/1 bath unit is located amongst million dollar homes on a coveted street in Corona Del Mar. This home features an upgraded kitchen and bath, stainless steel gas stove, plenty of storage, and an additional loft space. There is an abundance of windows letting in amazing natural light throughout. Once you step out on either of the two attached patios, you will be taken away by the stunning ocean views. Lease includes access key to the community's private beach. Washer/dryer provided on site. All utilities included for an additional $150.00 (electric, gas, water, cable and internet). Street parking only.



Small pets allowed with $500 additional deposit.

Looking for long-term lease (1 year).

Showings by appointment only, call (949) 631-7777

No Cats Allowed



