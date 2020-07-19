All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

456 Serra Dr

456 Serra Drive




Location

456 Serra Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
CDM OCEAN VIEW - 1 Bed/1 Bath with BONUS LOFT - This bright 1 bed/1 bath unit is located amongst million dollar homes on a coveted street in Corona Del Mar. This home features an upgraded kitchen and bath, stainless steel gas stove, plenty of storage, and an additional loft space. There is an abundance of windows letting in amazing natural light throughout. Once you step out on either of the two attached patios, you will be taken away by the stunning ocean views. Lease includes access key to the community's private beach. Washer/dryer provided on site. All utilities included for an additional $150.00 (electric, gas, water, cable and internet). Street parking only.

Small pets allowed with $500 additional deposit.
Looking for long-term lease (1 year).
Showings by appointment only, call (949) 631-7777
Apply on-line at www.TCGRentals.com

BRE# 01968681

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4769049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Serra Dr have any available units?
456 Serra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 456 Serra Dr have?
Some of 456 Serra Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Serra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
456 Serra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Serra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 Serra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 456 Serra Dr offer parking?
No, 456 Serra Dr does not offer parking.
Does 456 Serra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 Serra Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Serra Dr have a pool?
No, 456 Serra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 456 Serra Dr have accessible units?
No, 456 Serra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Serra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Serra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Serra Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 Serra Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
