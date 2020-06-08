All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

433 Iris Avenue

433 Iris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

433 Iris Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The stunning front unit in Corona Del Mar available for short term, or long term lease. This home is just south of PCH, and close to world renowned shopping, restaurants, and of course Corona Del Mar beaches. Open floorpan with kitchen, living, and dining flowing seamlessly into one another. This home comes fully furnished with three beds, three baths, dual heating and AC, covered balcony, and a rooftop deck equipped with BBQ. Also includes new stainless steal appliances, fresh paint, private front patio, spacious master retreat, separate laundry room, and main level bedroom. One enclosed garage, and tandem covered port included. Bring your clothes and toothbrush- this home is fully stocked! Enjoy all Corona Del Mar has to offer- walking distance to the beach! Available 3-6 month lease at $5,900 monthly. Summer monthly rate- $6,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Iris Avenue have any available units?
433 Iris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 433 Iris Avenue have?
Some of 433 Iris Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Iris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
433 Iris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Iris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 433 Iris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 433 Iris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 433 Iris Avenue offers parking.
Does 433 Iris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Iris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Iris Avenue have a pool?
No, 433 Iris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 433 Iris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 433 Iris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Iris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Iris Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Iris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 433 Iris Avenue has units with air conditioning.
