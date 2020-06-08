433 Iris Avenue

Amenities

The stunning front unit in Corona Del Mar available for short term, or long term lease. This home is just south of PCH, and close to world renowned shopping, restaurants, and of course Corona Del Mar beaches. Open floorpan with kitchen, living, and dining flowing seamlessly into one another. This home comes fully furnished with three beds, three baths, dual heating and AC, covered balcony, and a rooftop deck equipped with BBQ. Also includes new stainless steal appliances, fresh paint, private front patio, spacious master retreat, separate laundry room, and main level bedroom. One enclosed garage, and tandem covered port included. Bring your clothes and toothbrush- this home is fully stocked! Enjoy all Corona Del Mar has to offer- walking distance to the beach! Available 3-6 month lease at $5,900 monthly. Summer monthly rate- $6,500.