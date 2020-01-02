422 Fernleaf Avenue

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Absolute Doll House. Ideal BEACH COTTAGE BUNGALOW on south side of Pacific Coast Highway. - Rear unit - Efficiency. Incredible charm. Has a great fireplace to snuggle around on those chilly beach days. Newly painted, newer flooring, light and bright.

Famed Corona del Mar Beaches, Inspiration Point,quaint village shopping, fine dining, Rogers Gardens,Fashion Island, , financial centers, medical centers, Urgent Care and Hoag Hospital, major freeways and John Wayne airport are all close by.

Rare opportunity in the location. Smell the salt in the air and enjoy the gentle ocean breezes. Resort living year round. Don't miss out.