Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

422 Fernleaf Avenue

422 Fernleaf Avenue · (949) 632-2890
Location

422 Fernleaf Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Absolute Doll House. Ideal BEACH COTTAGE BUNGALOW on south side of Pacific Coast Highway. - Rear unit - Efficiency. Incredible charm. Has a great fireplace to snuggle around on those chilly beach days. Newly painted, newer flooring, light and bright.
Famed Corona del Mar Beaches, Inspiration Point,quaint village shopping, fine dining, Rogers Gardens,Fashion Island, , financial centers, medical centers, Urgent Care and Hoag Hospital, major freeways and John Wayne airport are all close by.
Rare opportunity in the location. Smell the salt in the air and enjoy the gentle ocean breezes. Resort living year round. Don't miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Fernleaf Avenue have any available units?
422 Fernleaf Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 422 Fernleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
422 Fernleaf Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Fernleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 422 Fernleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 422 Fernleaf Avenue offer parking?
No, 422 Fernleaf Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 422 Fernleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Fernleaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Fernleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 422 Fernleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 422 Fernleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 422 Fernleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Fernleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Fernleaf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Fernleaf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Fernleaf Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
