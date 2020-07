Amenities

recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

location, location, location...This totally remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath main level home you must see. Brand new kitchen custom cabinets, Cortes counter top and Hard wood look Italian tile through out the house. New bathroom cabinets, new toilets and 4 sky light in the living and dining and kitchen makes this house very light and bright. It is 2 short block to the beach, 1 block to restaurants and shops......