All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2

400 Goldenrod Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

400 Goldenrod Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Detached home with 2 Bd / 2 Ba and a 2-Car garage on the ocean-side of PCH. Ideal corner location and elevated from Bayside Drive/Park this beach retreat is adjacent to the historic Goldenrod walk-bridge. Super convenient for walks to the beach, shops and/or nearby restaurants, this beautifully remodeled home has been upgraded with the finest materials. Featuring hardwood floors, new carpet, new cabinetry, quartz counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, oil rubbed bronze accents and new window treatments. The two story home has no adjoining walls and there’s a main floor bedroom and bathroom. The master suite encompasses the second level and has a private balcony with lush greenery views and a walk-in closet. The beach cottage kitchen has a porcelain farmer’s sink, quartz counters, rustic wood shelves, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The family room has vaulted ceilings, a built-in TV mount and balcony with lush greenery views. Conveniently located within Corona del Mar village and the beach is a 5 minute walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College