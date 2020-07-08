400 Goldenrod Avenue 1/2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Detached home with 2 Bd / 2 Ba and a 2-Car garage on the ocean-side of PCH. Ideal corner location and elevated from Bayside Drive/Park this beach retreat is adjacent to the historic Goldenrod walk-bridge. Super convenient for walks to the beach, shops and/or nearby restaurants, this beautifully remodeled home has been upgraded with the finest materials. Featuring hardwood floors, new carpet, new cabinetry, quartz counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, oil rubbed bronze accents and new window treatments. The two story home has no adjoining walls and there’s a main floor bedroom and bathroom. The master suite encompasses the second level and has a private balcony with lush greenery views and a walk-in closet. The beach cottage kitchen has a porcelain farmer’s sink, quartz counters, rustic wood shelves, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The family room has vaulted ceilings, a built-in TV mount and balcony with lush greenery views. Conveniently located within Corona del Mar village and the beach is a 5 minute walk away.