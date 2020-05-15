All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 313 Onyx.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
313 Onyx
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

313 Onyx

313 Onyx Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

313 Onyx Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
ROOF TOP DECK Balboa Island 3 STORY SINGLE UNIT *2 car garage *Close to WATER - *FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL available NOW through June 5, 2020. This lease term will be a 4-6 weeks.

This exquisite and very spacious Cape Cod-Style cottage is three stories with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. When you walk through the front door of this Balboa Island vacation home you are greeted by a large open living area perfectly appointed in a beachy cottage-style decor complete with a large screen plasma TV, DVD, stereo system, fireplace, and wireless internet. There is a sofa bed for additional guests during your vacation. The living room has new furniture and is the perfect spot for gathering family and friends to watch a movie or engage in lively conversation. At the front of the home, sliding doors open to a relaxing patio completed with comfortable lounging furniture and a gas grill.

The kitchen has granite counters, a Viking range stove, and dining table that seats 8. The kitchen is fully stocked including a toaster oven, coffee maker, trash compactor, dishwasher, cooking utensils and place settings for 12. There is also a full size washer and dryer, and a central vacuum system.
Completing the ground floor is a two-car garage.

The second floor of this lovely vacation home features all 3 bedrooms beginning with a spacious master bedroom suite with a large and beautifully finished bathroom including a Jacuzzi tub. The master bedroom has a fireplace, TV, and a king-sized sleep number bed. The first guest room is on the opposite end of the house with a comfortable queen-sized bed.

The second guest bedroom has a trundle (2 twins). The kids bedroom has a cute bunk bed and PAC- Man Arcade Machine and is open to the hallway. (PLEASE NOTE, this room is not private due to the lack of doors. It is open to the hallway between rooms). The guest bedrooms share a large, full-sized bathroom with a double bowl sink. As an added bonus, each of the back bedrooms opens to a private deck with lovely views. There is a maximum sleeping occupancy of ten people.

The third floor features an open living/game room and access to the fabulous rooftop deck. The kids will enjoy the playroom with TV, games, and comfortable sofas. The rooftop deck is a great way to orient yourself on the island, take in the sunset, or maybe even dine for the evening.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Onyx have any available units?
313 Onyx doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 313 Onyx have?
Some of 313 Onyx's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Onyx currently offering any rent specials?
313 Onyx is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Onyx pet-friendly?
No, 313 Onyx is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 313 Onyx offer parking?
Yes, 313 Onyx offers parking.
Does 313 Onyx have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Onyx offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Onyx have a pool?
No, 313 Onyx does not have a pool.
Does 313 Onyx have accessible units?
No, 313 Onyx does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Onyx have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Onyx has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Onyx have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Onyx does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College