ROOF TOP DECK Balboa Island 3 STORY SINGLE UNIT *2 car garage *Close to WATER - *FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL available NOW through June 5, 2020. This lease term will be a 4-6 weeks.



This exquisite and very spacious Cape Cod-Style cottage is three stories with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. When you walk through the front door of this Balboa Island vacation home you are greeted by a large open living area perfectly appointed in a beachy cottage-style decor complete with a large screen plasma TV, DVD, stereo system, fireplace, and wireless internet. There is a sofa bed for additional guests during your vacation. The living room has new furniture and is the perfect spot for gathering family and friends to watch a movie or engage in lively conversation. At the front of the home, sliding doors open to a relaxing patio completed with comfortable lounging furniture and a gas grill.



The kitchen has granite counters, a Viking range stove, and dining table that seats 8. The kitchen is fully stocked including a toaster oven, coffee maker, trash compactor, dishwasher, cooking utensils and place settings for 12. There is also a full size washer and dryer, and a central vacuum system.

Completing the ground floor is a two-car garage.



The second floor of this lovely vacation home features all 3 bedrooms beginning with a spacious master bedroom suite with a large and beautifully finished bathroom including a Jacuzzi tub. The master bedroom has a fireplace, TV, and a king-sized sleep number bed. The first guest room is on the opposite end of the house with a comfortable queen-sized bed.



The second guest bedroom has a trundle (2 twins). The kids bedroom has a cute bunk bed and PAC- Man Arcade Machine and is open to the hallway. (PLEASE NOTE, this room is not private due to the lack of doors. It is open to the hallway between rooms). The guest bedrooms share a large, full-sized bathroom with a double bowl sink. As an added bonus, each of the back bedrooms opens to a private deck with lovely views. There is a maximum sleeping occupancy of ten people.



The third floor features an open living/game room and access to the fabulous rooftop deck. The kids will enjoy the playroom with TV, games, and comfortable sofas. The rooftop deck is a great way to orient yourself on the island, take in the sunset, or maybe even dine for the evening.



No Pets Allowed



