All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 310 Fernando Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
310 Fernando Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

310 Fernando Street

310 Fernando Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

310 Fernando Street, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
lobby
Located in the newly renovated, bay front Newport Bay Towers this 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo offers a spacious floor plan and beautiful bay views. Recently remodeled the open kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and bar seating. With wood look tile flooring throughout the entire unit and bright white quartz countertops in both bathrooms the serene color palette emulates coastal California living. Situated on the first level this unit has a large patio and direct access to the resort style pool. A secondary patio is accessible off the master bedroom. The secure building offers subterranean parking and this particular unit has one space below and one on the street level. The community owned dock space can accommodate a Duffy or a boat up to 65 feet. Phase one and two of the building remodel have been completed including the lobby, hallways and common pool area. Roof deck to be completed in phase 3. Within close proximity to the Fun Zone, restaurants, beaches and Balboa Island, this turn home is ideal for part time or full time residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Fernando Street have any available units?
310 Fernando Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 310 Fernando Street have?
Some of 310 Fernando Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Fernando Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 Fernando Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Fernando Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 Fernando Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 310 Fernando Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 Fernando Street does offer parking.
Does 310 Fernando Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Fernando Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Fernando Street have a pool?
Yes, 310 Fernando Street has a pool.
Does 310 Fernando Street have accessible units?
No, 310 Fernando Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Fernando Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Fernando Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Fernando Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Fernando Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College