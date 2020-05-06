310 Fernando Street

Amenities

Located in the newly renovated, bay front Newport Bay Towers this 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo offers a spacious floor plan and beautiful bay views. Recently remodeled the open kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and bar seating. With wood look tile flooring throughout the entire unit and bright white quartz countertops in both bathrooms the serene color palette emulates coastal California living. Situated on the first level this unit has a large patio and direct access to the resort style pool. A secondary patio is accessible off the master bedroom. The secure building offers subterranean parking and this particular unit has one space below and one on the street level. The community owned dock space can accommodate a Duffy or a boat up to 65 feet. Phase one and two of the building remodel have been completed including the lobby, hallways and common pool area. Roof deck to be completed in phase 3. Within close proximity to the Fun Zone, restaurants, beaches and Balboa Island, this turn home is ideal for part time or full time residents.