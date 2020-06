Amenities

dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities parking garage

Very charming single family house on the south side of PCH and Bayside in the beautiful village of Corona Del Mar. It is not usual to find a home of this size that is completely independent of other lots with its own attached garage. Close to the footbridge for a short walk to the shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the famous CDM beach and little Corona as well as the Point. The house has gone through a nice facelift last summer with a new paint job!