Amazing, one of the best, if not the best Ocean, Bay, and City Lights view from this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. You will see breath taking sunrises and sunsets. The home has been upgraded with new flooring, an amazing huge walk in closet and more. Great location with a fantastic association with ample parking, pools, spas, tennis courts, and “state of the art” gym. Only moments to the oceanfront. Close to shopping, Hoag Hospital and Lido Island. Don't miss this gem!