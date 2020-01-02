All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 15 2020

2501 E 16th Street

2501 East 16th Street
Location

2501 East 16th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located at the end of a row of private townhouses in Newport Heights, this home offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a downstairs powder room. Two of the upstairs bedrooms are large master suites with beautiful double sink vanities, tub, shower and walk-in closets.

Exceptionally well-appointed features include custom marble bathrooms, LVT wood-like floors, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and a two-car garage with a 220 outlet for an EV.

2501 East 16th Street is located in an award-winning school district (two blocks from Newport Harbor High School), walking distance to all the amenities on 17th Street and close to Newport’s beautiful beaches and harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 E 16th Street have any available units?
2501 E 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2501 E 16th Street have?
Some of 2501 E 16th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 E 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2501 E 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 E 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2501 E 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2501 E 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2501 E 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 2501 E 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 E 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 E 16th Street have a pool?
No, 2501 E 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2501 E 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 2501 E 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 E 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 E 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 E 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 E 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
