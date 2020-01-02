2501 E 16th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Located at the end of a row of private townhouses in Newport Heights, this home offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a downstairs powder room. Two of the upstairs bedrooms are large master suites with beautiful double sink vanities, tub, shower and walk-in closets.



Exceptionally well-appointed features include custom marble bathrooms, LVT wood-like floors, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and a two-car garage with a 220 outlet for an EV.



2501 East 16th Street is located in an award-winning school district (two blocks from Newport Harbor High School), walking distance to all the amenities on 17th Street and close to Newport’s beautiful beaches and harbor.