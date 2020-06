217 Via Genoa

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

ENJOY THE LIDO ISLAND LIVE STYLE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL SOPHISTICATED STYLE WITH A SOFT FLAIR HOME. THIS BEAUTIFUL MODERN STYLE LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOUSE WITH APPROXIMATELY 3,542 SF OF LIVING SPACE ON AN OVERSIZED LOT, OFFERS A FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM/DEN/LIBRARY, SPACIOUS ELEVATOR, A FANTASTIC GOURMET KITCHEN AND A 3-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. THE MASTER SUITE PROVIDES A WELL APPOINTED MASTER BATH, FIREPLACE, BALCONY AND WALK-IN CLOSET. THE OTHER THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS HAVE EN-SUITE BATHROOMS AND AMPLE CLOSET SPACE. A SPACIOUS BALCONY WITH A GREAT STORAGE AREA AND A LAUNDRY ROOM COMPLETES THE SECOND LEVEL. A CENTRAL SOUTH FACING COURTYARD WITH FOUNTAIN, FIREPLACE AND A PROFESSIONAL BBQ PROVIDES AN OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING ENVIRONMENT. JUST A FEW STEPS AWAY YOU MAY ENJOY A CHILDREN'S PLAYGROUND, BEACH AND TENNIS COURTS. THIS IS A MOST SEE HOUSE!