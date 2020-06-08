2112 Vista Dorado

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your stay at CASA DE LILA. This beautiful 3 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath town home was just remodeled top to bottom. The owners also bought all new furniture for the home. This home is really nice and is perfect for short term stay of 31 days or more. This home has all new appliances, wood flooring, AC, fireplace, large patio to enjoy overlooking the large greenbelt. The home comes with sheets and towels. You may use the bikes in the garage and any of the beach equipment. The home has one king , one queen and one full. They also have a special attached room that can sleep an extra two people.