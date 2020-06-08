All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2112 Vista Dorado

2112 Vista Dorado · (949) 280-9762
Location

2112 Vista Dorado, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1881 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your stay at CASA DE LILA. This beautiful 3 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath town home was just remodeled top to bottom. The owners also bought all new furniture for the home. This home is really nice and is perfect for short term stay of 31 days or more. This home has all new appliances, wood flooring, AC, fireplace, large patio to enjoy overlooking the large greenbelt. The home comes with sheets and towels. You may use the bikes in the garage and any of the beach equipment. The home has one king , one queen and one full. They also have a special attached room that can sleep an extra two people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Vista Dorado have any available units?
2112 Vista Dorado has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2112 Vista Dorado have?
Some of 2112 Vista Dorado's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Vista Dorado currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Vista Dorado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Vista Dorado pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Vista Dorado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2112 Vista Dorado offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Vista Dorado does offer parking.
Does 2112 Vista Dorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Vista Dorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Vista Dorado have a pool?
No, 2112 Vista Dorado does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Vista Dorado have accessible units?
No, 2112 Vista Dorado does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Vista Dorado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Vista Dorado has units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Vista Dorado have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2112 Vista Dorado has units with air conditioning.
