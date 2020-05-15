All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:39 AM

203 8th Street

203 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 8th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled Two Bedroom/One Bath lower unit with a small one car garage and shared laundry facility with upstairs tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 8th Street have any available units?
203 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 203 8th Street have?
Some of 203 8th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 203 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 8th Street offers parking.
Does 203 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 8th Street have a pool?
No, 203 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 203 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

