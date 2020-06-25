All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
1821 Port Seabourne Way
1821 Port Seabourne Way

1821 Port Seabourne Way · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Port Seabourne Way, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
This Port Streets single story home was built on a huge lot of 8000 sq ft. It has vaulted ceilings throughout and a huge yard for entertaining or backyard BBQ. Situated walking distance to one of the best schools in Newport Beach, Roy O. Anderson Elementary School, this home location is perfect for a family or someone looking to get in to the highly sought after Port Streets. The Community members enjoy use of a beautiful clubhouse built in 2004, a 8 lane lap pool, a wade pool, City park and pathways, youth swim team, youth water polo, private and semi-private swim lessons and many other community organized events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Port Seabourne Way have any available units?
1821 Port Seabourne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1821 Port Seabourne Way currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Port Seabourne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Port Seabourne Way pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Port Seabourne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1821 Port Seabourne Way offer parking?
No, 1821 Port Seabourne Way does not offer parking.
Does 1821 Port Seabourne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Port Seabourne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Port Seabourne Way have a pool?
Yes, 1821 Port Seabourne Way has a pool.
Does 1821 Port Seabourne Way have accessible units?
No, 1821 Port Seabourne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Port Seabourne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Port Seabourne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Port Seabourne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Port Seabourne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
