1723 Port Abbey Place

This is a wonderful opportunity to lease a beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home located in the coveted Port Streets neighborhood. This lovely home has undergone an extensive kitchen remodel to include new countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and has been freshly painted throughout. The main level features a formal dining room, generous living room with high ceilings and fireplace. Additionally, a spacious family room adjacent to the kitchen with French doors that open up to the expansive backyard is idea for entertaining. Once outside you will enjoy one of the largest yard available in the port streets which offers abundant play space, covered patio and mature landscaping. Neighborhood amenities include a resort-like pool, tot lot, greenbelts, sports fields and award-winning Andersen Elementary school.Come and enjoy all that this special home and neighborhood has to offer!