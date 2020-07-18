All apartments in Newport Beach
1723 Port Abbey Place

1723 Port Abbey Place · (714) 313-4698
Location

1723 Port Abbey Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2058 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
This is a wonderful opportunity to lease a beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home located in the coveted Port Streets neighborhood. This lovely home has undergone an extensive kitchen remodel to include new countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and has been freshly painted throughout. The main level features a formal dining room, generous living room with high ceilings and fireplace. Additionally, a spacious family room adjacent to the kitchen with French doors that open up to the expansive backyard is idea for entertaining. Once outside you will enjoy one of the largest yard available in the port streets which offers abundant play space, covered patio and mature landscaping. Neighborhood amenities include a resort-like pool, tot lot, greenbelts, sports fields and award-winning Andersen Elementary school.Come and enjoy all that this special home and neighborhood has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Port Abbey Place have any available units?
1723 Port Abbey Place has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1723 Port Abbey Place have?
Some of 1723 Port Abbey Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Port Abbey Place currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Port Abbey Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Port Abbey Place pet-friendly?
No, 1723 Port Abbey Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1723 Port Abbey Place offer parking?
No, 1723 Port Abbey Place does not offer parking.
Does 1723 Port Abbey Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Port Abbey Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Port Abbey Place have a pool?
Yes, 1723 Port Abbey Place has a pool.
Does 1723 Port Abbey Place have accessible units?
No, 1723 Port Abbey Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Port Abbey Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 Port Abbey Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Port Abbey Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 Port Abbey Place does not have units with air conditioning.
