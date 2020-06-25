1541 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Weekly rental. Available starting April 22. Wonderful single family home just a few steps from the sand. Beautifully furnished with open floor plan, large living room, fireplace, washer/dryer and gas BBQ. Large Master Bedroom has a fire place and adjoining office area. Upper deck has amazing white water views. 2 car garage plus extra room to store your beach toys. Beach cruisers and boogie boards are included for guests to enjoy. Within biking distance to restaurants, shops and the Balboa Ferry. Utilities including basic cable and internet are provided. Enjoy a great vacation in the peaceful area of Peninsula Point! Call 949-514-1491 for rental availability.