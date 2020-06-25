All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
1541 E Ocean Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

1541 E Ocean Boulevard

1541 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1541 East Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Weekly rental. Available starting April 22. Wonderful single family home just a few steps from the sand. Beautifully furnished with open floor plan, large living room, fireplace, washer/dryer and gas BBQ. Large Master Bedroom has a fire place and adjoining office area. Upper deck has amazing white water views. 2 car garage plus extra room to store your beach toys. Beach cruisers and boogie boards are included for guests to enjoy. Within biking distance to restaurants, shops and the Balboa Ferry. Utilities including basic cable and internet are provided. Enjoy a great vacation in the peaceful area of Peninsula Point! Call 949-514-1491 for rental availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1541 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1541 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1541 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1541 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1541 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1541 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1541 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1541 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 E Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1541 E Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1541 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1541 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 E Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 E Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
