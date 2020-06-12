All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1516 Seacrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1516 Seacrest Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1516 Seacrest Drive

1516 Seacrest Drive · (949) 355-9722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1516 Seacrest Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Harbor View Hills, this single level, four bedroom home is a great opportunity to live in Corona del Mar. A newly remodeled master bathroom features new custom vanity, and updated tub and shower. Newer plank wood flooring throughout, granite tile kitchen counters, updated windows, and slider doors. Three additional bedrooms and two additional bathrooms complete the floor plan. Located on a spacious, grassy flat lot offering lots of room to play and entertain! Three-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Seacrest Drive have any available units?
1516 Seacrest Drive has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1516 Seacrest Drive have?
Some of 1516 Seacrest Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Seacrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Seacrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Seacrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Seacrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1516 Seacrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Seacrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 1516 Seacrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Seacrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Seacrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1516 Seacrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Seacrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1516 Seacrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Seacrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Seacrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Seacrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Seacrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1516 Seacrest Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity