1516 Seacrest Drive

Located in Harbor View Hills, this single level, four bedroom home is a great opportunity to live in Corona del Mar. A newly remodeled master bathroom features new custom vanity, and updated tub and shower. Newer plank wood flooring throughout, granite tile kitchen counters, updated windows, and slider doors. Three additional bedrooms and two additional bathrooms complete the floor plan. Located on a spacious, grassy flat lot offering lots of room to play and entertain! Three-car garage.