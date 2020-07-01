All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1409 Superior Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1409 Superior Ave
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

1409 Superior Ave

1409 Superior Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1409 Superior Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Newport Terrace - Property Id: 229023

First Months Rent FREE!!! Newly upgraded modern 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom with amazing views driving up to your beautiful home in Newport Beach, California. Private and quiet living community. Vinyl plank flooring all throughout our unit and new cabinets. Kitchen includes stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Large bedroom with generous walk-in closet space. Onsite parking. Professional maintenance team available 24/7 in case of emergency. On-site laundry facility, designated BBQ's areas, pool, and fitness room all for your convenience and enjoyment. Call, Text, or email to schedule a viewing Available apartments are similar but may not be exact. Security Deposit starting from $1,000 o.a.c. Tenant responsible for all utility bills.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HLqPh8tTxcA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229023
Property Id 229023

(RLNE5771079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Superior Ave have any available units?
1409 Superior Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1409 Superior Ave have?
Some of 1409 Superior Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Superior Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Superior Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Superior Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Superior Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Superior Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Superior Ave offers parking.
Does 1409 Superior Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Superior Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Superior Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1409 Superior Ave has a pool.
Does 1409 Superior Ave have accessible units?
No, 1409 Superior Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Superior Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Superior Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Superior Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Superior Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College