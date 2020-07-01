1409 Superior Ave

Amenities

First Months Rent FREE!!! Newly upgraded modern 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom with amazing views driving up to your beautiful home in Newport Beach, California. Private and quiet living community. Vinyl plank flooring all throughout our unit and new cabinets. Kitchen includes stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Large bedroom with generous walk-in closet space. Onsite parking. Professional maintenance team available 24/7 in case of emergency. On-site laundry facility, designated BBQ's areas, pool, and fitness room all for your convenience and enjoyment. Call, Text, or email to schedule a viewing Available apartments are similar but may not be exact. Security Deposit starting from $1,000 o.a.c. Tenant responsible for all utility bills.

