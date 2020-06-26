All apartments in Newport Beach
1318 Galaxy Dr.
Location

1318 Galaxy Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Dover Shores

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MID-CENTURY MODERN LIVING WITH PANORAMIC VIEW - This mid-century entertaining home perched above the Newport Beach Back Bay Preserve features panoramic bay, ocean, and city light views. The single level residence, with it's private tropical courtyard entry is situated on an approximately 12,000 sq. ft lot with over 3,800 sq. ft. of living space. The 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home enjoys garden views from three of the four bedrooms. The home features the best of indoor-outdoor coastal living and is perfect for entertaining while taking in the incredible views. The property includes access to Private Dover Shores Beaches, and is within close proximity to Newport Aquatic Center, freeways, airport, shopping, dining and award-wining Mariners Elementary, Ensign Intermediate and Newport Harbor High schools.

We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.
Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease).

Please call Tim Carr Group at 949.631.7777 to schedule a viewing.

BRE# 01968681
www.TCGRentals.com

(RLNE5039980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1318 Galaxy Dr have any available units?
1318 Galaxy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1318 Galaxy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Galaxy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Galaxy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Galaxy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Galaxy Dr offer parking?
No, 1318 Galaxy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1318 Galaxy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Galaxy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Galaxy Dr have a pool?
No, 1318 Galaxy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Galaxy Dr have accessible units?
No, 1318 Galaxy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Galaxy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Galaxy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Galaxy Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 Galaxy Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

