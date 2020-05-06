1040 W Westwind Way

Amenities

Enjoy sweeping panoramic Back Bay, City Lights and Marina views from this recently updated Mid-Century modern home that was custom built around a spacious outdoor patio and private pool. Relax or entertain family or guests from the expansive living room with a stacked, limestone fireplace, high vaulted ceilings and an entire wall of glass sliding doors that captures the stunning views. The remodeled kitchen with custom built cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a handy center island flows into a large utility room equipped with a washer/dryer, soaking sink, plenty of storage and access to the side yard. In addition to the master suite overlooking the views and the three secondary bedrooms, there is a spacious bonus room/office with a huge storage closet and access to the three-car garage. Situated near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in the prestigious community of Dover Shores, residents enjoy access to three private beaches and all the social events throughout the year, including Tuesday night movies and barbecues during the summer months. Virtually staged photos designed by Virtual Staging, LLC.