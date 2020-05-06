All apartments in Newport Beach
1040 W Westwind Way
1040 W Westwind Way

1040 West Wind Way · (949) 466-6483
Location

1040 West Wind Way, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Dover Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy sweeping panoramic Back Bay, City Lights and Marina views from this recently updated Mid-Century modern home that was custom built around a spacious outdoor patio and private pool. Relax or entertain family or guests from the expansive living room with a stacked, limestone fireplace, high vaulted ceilings and an entire wall of glass sliding doors that captures the stunning views. The remodeled kitchen with custom built cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a handy center island flows into a large utility room equipped with a washer/dryer, soaking sink, plenty of storage and access to the side yard. In addition to the master suite overlooking the views and the three secondary bedrooms, there is a spacious bonus room/office with a huge storage closet and access to the three-car garage. Situated near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in the prestigious community of Dover Shores, residents enjoy access to three private beaches and all the social events throughout the year, including Tuesday night movies and barbecues during the summer months. Virtually staged photos designed by Virtual Staging, LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 W Westwind Way have any available units?
1040 W Westwind Way has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1040 W Westwind Way have?
Some of 1040 W Westwind Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 W Westwind Way currently offering any rent specials?
1040 W Westwind Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 W Westwind Way pet-friendly?
No, 1040 W Westwind Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1040 W Westwind Way offer parking?
Yes, 1040 W Westwind Way does offer parking.
Does 1040 W Westwind Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 W Westwind Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 W Westwind Way have a pool?
Yes, 1040 W Westwind Way has a pool.
Does 1040 W Westwind Way have accessible units?
No, 1040 W Westwind Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 W Westwind Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 W Westwind Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 W Westwind Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 W Westwind Way does not have units with air conditioning.
