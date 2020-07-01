All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
10 Via Amanti
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

10 Via Amanti

10 Via Amanti · No Longer Available
See all
Location

10 Via Amanti, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Verona

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Coastal living meets urban convenience at this newly remodeled three level detached home ideally located in Newport Coast. The main living area features a loft-style great room layout with open air verandah, Chef’s kitchen including stainless steel appliances, sitting room, separate dining and living room complete with rich light oak wood flooring, custom lighting, and cozy fireplace grace this meticulously maintained home. This quaint tree lined neighborhood is adjacent to shops, restaurants, groceries, hiking trails and moments from the ocean and enjoys incredible walkability. Entering the home you are greeted with a bedroom including a complete bathroom. A plush master retreat with walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath offer a tranquil repose from the day. 2 additional guest rooms, a 2 car garage with a rare additional two car parking, an adjacent community spa complete this exquisite home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Via Amanti have any available units?
10 Via Amanti doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10 Via Amanti have?
Some of 10 Via Amanti's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Via Amanti currently offering any rent specials?
10 Via Amanti is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Via Amanti pet-friendly?
No, 10 Via Amanti is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 10 Via Amanti offer parking?
Yes, 10 Via Amanti offers parking.
Does 10 Via Amanti have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Via Amanti does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Via Amanti have a pool?
No, 10 Via Amanti does not have a pool.
Does 10 Via Amanti have accessible units?
No, 10 Via Amanti does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Via Amanti have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Via Amanti does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Via Amanti have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Via Amanti does not have units with air conditioning.

