10 Via Amanti

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Coastal living meets urban convenience at this newly remodeled three level detached home ideally located in Newport Coast. The main living area features a loft-style great room layout with open air verandah, Chef’s kitchen including stainless steel appliances, sitting room, separate dining and living room complete with rich light oak wood flooring, custom lighting, and cozy fireplace grace this meticulously maintained home. This quaint tree lined neighborhood is adjacent to shops, restaurants, groceries, hiking trails and moments from the ocean and enjoys incredible walkability. Entering the home you are greeted with a bedroom including a complete bathroom. A plush master retreat with walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath offer a tranquil repose from the day. 2 additional guest rooms, a 2 car garage with a rare additional two car parking, an adjacent community spa complete this exquisite home.