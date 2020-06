Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated carpet

Centrally Located Two Bedroom Napa Condo - This centrally located two bedroom, one bathroom Napa condo is a must see! Minutes to schools, parks, gyms and North Napa shops and restaurants. Come home to all new carpet and kitchen counter tops with lots of private indoor and outdoor space and easy access to Highway 29.



• Large double garage

• Private atrium

• Bonus room

• New kitchen countertops

• New carpeting throughout

• Washer and dryer hookups

• Private yard

• No pets



No Pets Allowed



