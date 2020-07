The Braydon

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car charging carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage hot tub new construction package receiving cats allowed garage bocce court concierge conference room internet access

Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences. Each home features premium materials including stainless steel appliances, polished quartz countertops, and wood-style flooring in the kitchen and living space. Conveniences including a full-sized washer and dryer and USB outlets are also standard. A wide selection of resort-style amenities gives you plenty of spaces to relax and socialize. After a work out in our 24-hour fitness center or working remotely in our co-working lounge, you recharge with a day at the pool. Pick up some fresh produce at nearby Oxbow Public Market for a cookout at the outdoor kitchen or just kick back with your favorite glass of wine by the fire pit. Your four-legged friends will even find a stunning spa area and a large dog park in which to run and play.