Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:47 PM

Montrachet Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
3200 Soscol Ave · (707) 238-5359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA 94558
Beard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,236

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 360 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,254

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$2,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,564

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$2,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montrachet Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
carport
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
Discover the natural beauty of true wine country living at Montrachet—luxury homes with lavish interiors surrounded by lush landscaping, vineyards, and dramatic views of the Sonoma-Napa Mountains and Atlas Peak. Nestled among our Craftsman-style apartment homes are a pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Invite friends and guests to stay in our early 20th Century-style Guest Suites, a reminder of the valley’s historic past and the ultimate amenity—relaxation in a world-class location. Ideally located in the premier north Napa neighborhood of Big Ranch.The Napa Valley experience offers something for everyone: refreshing spas, world-class shopping, galleries, and Napa’s summer tradition of outdoor concerts. For the more active, outdoor recreation opportunities at prestigious golf courses, bicycle trails, wineries, several world-class restaurants, the Silverado Trail, and historic downtown Napa.Discover your home of luxury and leisure at Montrachet Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1x1:$700, 2x2:$900
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month for the first pet, $35/month for the second pet
restrictions: Please contact our office for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Montrachet Apartment Homes have any available units?
Montrachet Apartment Homes has 12 units available starting at $2,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Montrachet Apartment Homes have?
Some of Montrachet Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montrachet Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Montrachet Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montrachet Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Montrachet Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Montrachet Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Montrachet Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Montrachet Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montrachet Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montrachet Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Montrachet Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Montrachet Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Montrachet Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Montrachet Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montrachet Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Montrachet Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Montrachet Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.

