Apartment List
/
CA
/
napa
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Napa, CA with garage

Napa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
$
Linda Vista
19 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beard
11 Units Available
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,309
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
20 Fountain Grove Circle
20 Fountain Grove Circle, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1599 sqft
Beautifully updated condo in gated community of ages 55 and up. Master suite with shower bath and den/office with built-in desk and bookcase on main floor plus large bedroom and bath upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2864 Hilltop Drive
2864 Hilltop Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1018 sqft
Charming single story home with lots of light, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet in the living room and hallway. Wood burning fireplace, updated bathroom, and ample cabinetry in the kitchen. Separate laundry room with sink.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
539 Greenbach Street
539 Greenbach Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
This bright and cheerful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a lot of bang for the buck.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
250 Hartson Street
250 Hartson Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1537 sqft
Beautifully Renovated and Centrally Located Napa Townhome - Centrally located three bedroom, two bathroom town home two blocks from Fuller Park and close to downtown shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1617 H Street
1617 H Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
**A Must See** Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Downtown - Single story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1440 sq ft home with an additional bedroom and bathroom on the back of the house for a total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Heights
1 Unit Available
1041 Evans Ave.
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Cute Home With Large Yard - * Adorably remodeled bungalow * Two large bedrooms* One bathroom * Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled retro style with steel countertops. * Newer Mitsubishi heating & air system installed.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
1535 Mosswood Drive
1535 Mosswood Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom North Napa Home - Update three bedroom, two bathroom North Napa home. Some hardwood flooring Open concept Washer and dryer hookups Double garage Fenced yard Patio (RLNE2520733)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beard
1 Unit Available
3085 Stadium Avenue
3085 Stadium Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Centrally Located Two Bedroom Napa Condo - This centrally located two bedroom, one bathroom Napa condo is a must see! Minutes to schools, parks, gyms and North Napa shops and restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1050 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Newly Renovated Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 300066 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
905 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Newly Renovated Napa Home - ONE MONTH RENT FREE - Property Id: 300052 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2220 York Street
2220 York Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1603 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Napa Home - Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom single family Napa home built in 2009. This home is close to Napas iconic Buttercream Bakery and is just minutes from schools, grocery stores and access to highway 29.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
671 Balboa Way
671 Balboa Way, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1813 sqft
671 Balboa Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Waterfront Home on the Napa River - This charming and tranquil three bedroom, two and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located in the desirable River Park Neighborhood this home boasts

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
35 Summerbrooke Circle
35 Summerbrooke Circle, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2736 sqft
Stunning Four Bedroom North Napa Home - This beautiful newer four bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located close to the Queen of the Valley Hospital and backing up to a bubbling creek, this home offers a number of custom

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1726 G St
1726 G Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1347 sqft
1726 G St., Napa CA 94559 - Lovely two bed, two bath custom home in the middle of Napa. Large front entry off the front deck has an open storage/hall closet. Open kitchen, living and dining area the leads out to the spacious backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
37 Village Parkway
37 Village Parkway, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
719 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Napa Condo - Beautifully Renovated Napa condo. This lower level, end unit has been completely renovated with higher-end finishes! Minutes from Downtown Napa, restaurants, shops and easy access to highway 29.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1790 Pine St
1790 Pine Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Beautiful Home - Near downtown Napa - Property Id: 172732 This beautiful charming home is now available. 2 bedroom 1 bath with SS appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage. Walking distance to downtown Napa. Terms: Rent: $2,550/mo.
Results within 1 mile of Napa

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1945 Silverado Trail
1945 Silverado Trail, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful Napa Country Property on Acreage - Three bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home on acreage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1058 Hagen Road
1058 Hagen Road, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious Country Property Near Silverado Country Club - Newer three bedroom, two bathroom single level ranch home. Within distance of Silverado Country Club.
Results within 5 miles of Napa
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Napa, CA

Napa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Napa 1 BedroomsNapa 2 BedroomsNapa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNapa 3 BedroomsNapa Apartments with Balcony
Napa Apartments with GarageNapa Apartments with GymNapa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNapa Apartments with Parking
Napa Apartments with PoolNapa Apartments with Washer-DryerNapa Dog Friendly ApartmentsNapa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CA
Rohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beard

Apartments Near Colleges

Napa Valley CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento