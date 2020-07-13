Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill clubhouse community garden e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving playground

Nestled in the heart of Napa Valley, Hawthorn Village Apartments offers luxurious living in a tranquil, park-like setting. With its beautiful landscaping, resort-style swimming pool, heated spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, Community Garden with rentable garden plots, an outdoor fire pit at the pool area. Also, our pool is heated and much more, Hawthorn Village is a great community for both families and individuals alike. We offer one, two and three spacious bedroom apartments. Our newly renovated apartment homes offer stainless steel appliances, ice maker, espresso cabinets, full size washer and dryer and new fixtures! Our beautiful community includes a heated pool, hot tub, and a state of the art fitness center.Hawthorn Village is just minutes from Napaђs finest dining and wineries, conveniently located near highway 29 and the San Francisco Bay area. At Hawthorn Village, we pride ourselves in providing an unparalleled living experience. We invite you to view our photo gallery and see why Hawthorn Village Apartments is a wonderful place to call home.