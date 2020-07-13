All apartments in Napa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

Hawthorn Village

3663 Solano Ave · (707) 210-1939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to One Month Free! Up to $2,325 Value! *Select Homes
Location

3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA 94558
Linda Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 125 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 004 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 192 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 144 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 032 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 041 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorn Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bbq/grill
clubhouse
community garden
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Nestled in the heart of Napa Valley, Hawthorn Village Apartments offers luxurious living in a tranquil, park-like setting. With its beautiful landscaping, resort-style swimming pool, heated spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, Community Garden with rentable garden plots, an outdoor fire pit at the pool area. Also, our pool is heated and much more, Hawthorn Village is a great community for both families and individuals alike. We offer one, two and three spacious bedroom apartments. Our newly renovated apartment homes offer stainless steel appliances, ice maker, espresso cabinets, full size washer and dryer and new fixtures! Our beautiful community includes a heated pool, hot tub, and a state of the art fitness center.Hawthorn Village is just minutes from Napaђs finest dining and wineries, conveniently located near highway 29 and the San Francisco Bay area. At Hawthorn Village, we pride ourselves in providing an unparalleled living experience. We invite you to view our photo gallery and see why Hawthorn Village Apartments is a wonderful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Please call for details.
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hawthorn Village have any available units?
Hawthorn Village has 16 units available starting at $2,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorn Village have?
Some of Hawthorn Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorn Village currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorn Village is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to One Month Free! Up to $2,325 Value! *Select Homes
Is Hawthorn Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorn Village is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorn Village offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorn Village offers parking.
Does Hawthorn Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorn Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorn Village have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorn Village has a pool.
Does Hawthorn Village have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorn Village has accessible units.
Does Hawthorn Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorn Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorn Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hawthorn Village has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

