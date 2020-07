Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool cats allowed

We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!*



Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail. Our elegant community is situated in the heart of Napa Valley, in a park-like setting amid trees and natural beauty. At Vineyard Terrace, enjoy a swim in the sparkling pool or work out in a state-of-the-art fitness center. Our pet-friendly apartment homes include in unit washers and dryers, vaulted ceilings, central heat and air, and front and back patios in some units.



*Restrictions apply & subject to change without notice.