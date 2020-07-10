/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM
36 Apartments for rent in Napa, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
56 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 315898 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated duplex with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance. AC and Heating system. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
905 sqft
Newly Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 315892 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Duplex with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance. AC and Heating system. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
511 Montgomery Street
511 Montgomery Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pueblo
2135 Redwood Road
2135 Redwood Road, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Napa Single Story, End Unit, Redwood Plaza Gardens - This single-story end unit is tucked away in a private Planned Unit Development, and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms; one of the bedroom/bathrooms is en-suite, maple wood laminate floors
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
109 N. Newport Drive
109 North Newport Drive, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2480 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - Wake up to beautiful views of the Napa River. This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private, gated community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1851 Madrona Street
1851 Madrona Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
TENTATIVELY RENTED Downtown Napa 2 Bedroom Cottage - This inviting home oozes charm and sits on a tree lined street close to downtown. Light and bright eat in kitchen. Master bedroom opens to a beautiful deck and garden. Garden shed.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
10 Peninsula Court
10 Peninsula Court, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2077 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - This beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private community with stunning views.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
13 Bridgegate
13 Bridgegate Way, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
13 Bridgegate Available 08/05/20 Popular Siena 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Condo in Napa - This desirable condo includes en suite baths for each bedroom and laundry with stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Bedroom Closets include organizers.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1790 Pine St
1790 Pine Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Beautiful Home - Near downtown Napa - Property Id: 172732 This beautiful charming home is now available. 2 bedroom 1 bath with SS appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage. Walking distance to downtown Napa. Terms: Rent: $2,550/mo.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1040 Marina Drive
1040 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Napa - Quaint, Adorable, Charming and bright. This 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Napa
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1945 Silverado Trail
1945 Silverado Trail, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful Napa Country Property on Acreage - Three bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home on acreage.
Results within 5 miles of Napa
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
29 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1087 La Grande Avenue
1087 La Grande Avenue, Napa County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1087 La Grande Avenue Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom, 3 baths in the outskirts of Napa - Beautiful Napa Valley Home -- located in the prestigious Vichy Springs area. A beautiful, private, peaceful country setting, yet just minutes to downtown Napa.
Results within 10 miles of Napa
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Similar Pages
Napa 1 BedroomsNapa 2 BedroomsNapa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNapa 3 BedroomsNapa Apartments with Balcony
Napa Apartments with GarageNapa Apartments with GymNapa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNapa Apartments with ParkingNapa Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CA