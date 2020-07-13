/
apartments with pool
28 Apartments for rent in Napa, CA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
54 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
16 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.
Last updated July 2 at 10:45pm
2 Units Available
Terrace-Shurtleff
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
845 Marina Drive
845 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1832 sqft
Exclusive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse available for move in now. Visit our website to view a 3D virtual tour.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Pueblo
2100 Lone Oak Ave
2100 Lone Oak Avenue, Napa, CA
Studio
$1,650
279 sqft
This fantastic green studio is located in city of Napa, with gardens, pool, spa but tugged away as if you are living away from city. 5 minutes to almost everything. Walking distance to and enjoy hikings too. I am going away 2-3 months vacation.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pueblo
2135 Redwood Road
2135 Redwood Road, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Napa Single Story, End Unit, Redwood Plaza Gardens - This single-story end unit is tucked away in a private Planned Unit Development, and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms; one of the bedroom/bathrooms is en-suite, maple wood laminate floors
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vintage
3418 Willis Drive
3418 Willis Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms Condo in Heart Of Napa, Convenient To Queen Of The Valley and Bel Aire Plaza - This lovely condominium located in popular Bel Aire Village, only blocks from Queen of the Valley Hospital and Bel Aire Plaza.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
13 Bridgegate
13 Bridgegate Way, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
13 Bridgegate Available 08/05/20 Popular Siena 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Condo in Napa - This desirable condo includes en suite baths for each bedroom and laundry with stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Bedroom Closets include organizers.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1040 Marina Drive
1040 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Napa - Quaint, Adorable, Charming and bright. This 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vintage
69 Valley Club Circle
69 Valley Club Circle, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Condo, Gated Community at Napa Valley Club - This large condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms is located in Napa's desirable gated community on Valley Club Circle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Vintage
3093 Encanto Drive
3093 Encanto Drive, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
Single Level North Napa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Yard and Sparkling Pool - This vintage single level, roomy Salvador Park home in North Napa, has been impeccably cared for, updated, and ready to move in.
Results within 5 miles of Napa
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
8 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1087 La Grande Avenue
1087 La Grande Avenue, Napa County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1087 La Grande Avenue Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom, 3 baths in the outskirts of Napa - Beautiful Napa Valley Home -- located in the prestigious Vichy Springs area. A beautiful, private, peaceful country setting, yet just minutes to downtown Napa.
Results within 10 miles of Napa
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
