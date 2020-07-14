Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

Refined Napa Valley Apartment Living

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Napa, California. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Napa with easy access to Highway 29, Bella Vista Apartment Homes is just minutes away from Queen of the Valley Hospital, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby downtown Napa has to offer.



Bella Vista Apartment Homes provides its residents with a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a sparkling pool, covered parking, large patios, Stainless Steele Appliances and In home washer/dryer*.



Come enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, spend the day at our picturesque pool, or have a day out on the town in nearby downtown Napa. We know you deserve the very best