Bella Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Bella Vista

713 Trancas St · (707) 289-9748
Location

713 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558
Beard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 09 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
smoke-free community
Refined Napa Valley Apartment Living
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Napa, California. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Napa with easy access to Highway 29, Bella Vista Apartment Homes is just minutes away from Queen of the Valley Hospital, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby downtown Napa has to offer.

Bella Vista Apartment Homes provides its residents with a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a sparkling pool, covered parking, large patios, Stainless Steele Appliances and In home washer/dryer*.

Come enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, spend the day at our picturesque pool, or have a day out on the town in nearby downtown Napa. We know you deserve the very best

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $53
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds, under 50 pounds
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
restrictions: Restricted Breeds
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Vista have any available units?
Bella Vista has 3 units available starting at $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bella Vista have?
Some of Bella Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Vista is pet friendly.
Does Bella Vista offer parking?
Yes, Bella Vista offers parking.
Does Bella Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Vista have a pool?
Yes, Bella Vista has a pool.
Does Bella Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Bella Vista has accessible units.
Does Bella Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does Bella Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bella Vista has units with air conditioning.
