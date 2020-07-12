/
beard
39 Apartments for rent in Beard, Napa, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1551 Menlo Avenue
1551 Menlo Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1551 Menlo Avenue in Napa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2393 Louisa Street
2393 Louisa Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Centrally Located Two Bedroom Napa Home - Cute two bedroom, one bathroom Napa home within minutes of shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
15 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 315898 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315898 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Newly Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 315892 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315892 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1945 Silverado Trail
1945 Silverado Trail, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful Napa Country Property on Acreage - Three bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home on acreage.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2100 Lone Oak Ave
2100 Lone Oak Avenue, Napa, CA
Studio
$1,650
279 sqft
This fantastic green studio is located in city of Napa, with gardens, pool, spa but tugged away as if you are living away from city. 5 minutes to almost everything. Walking distance to and enjoy hikings too. I am going away 2-3 months vacation.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2135 Redwood Road
2135 Redwood Road, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Napa Single Story, End Unit, Redwood Plaza Gardens - This single-story end unit is tucked away in a private Planned Unit Development, and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms; one of the bedroom/bathrooms is en-suite, maple wood laminate floors
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3418 Willis Drive
3418 Willis Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms Condo in Heart Of Napa, Convenient To Queen Of The Valley and Bel Aire Plaza - This lovely condominium located in popular Bel Aire Village, only blocks from Queen of the Valley Hospital and Bel Aire Plaza.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2864 Hilltop Drive
2864 Hilltop Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1018 sqft
Charming single story home with lots of light, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet in the living room and hallway. Wood burning fireplace, updated bathroom, and ample cabinetry in the kitchen. Separate laundry room with sink.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1496 Tallac Street
1496 Tallac Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1261 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Three Bedroom Bel Aire Home - Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two bathroom Napa home in the desirable North Napa neighborhood of Bel Aire. Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target and many other shops and restaurants.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2982 1st St.
2982 1st Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2217 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Napa - 2982 1st St is a house in Napa, CA 94558. This 2,217 square foot house sits on a 0.29 acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Fenced in yard. Central heat and air. This property was built in 1925.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
69 Valley Club Circle
69 Valley Club Circle, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Condo, Gated Community at Napa Valley Club - This large condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms is located in Napa's desirable gated community on Valley Club Circle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1041 Evans Avenue
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Alta Heights Home - Single level two bedroom, one bathroom Alta Heights home. Minutes from Downtown Napa, this home is located on a large lot with a gated entrance. Call today to schedule your private viewing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Firefly Lane
24 Firefly Lane, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1713 sqft
24 Firefly Lane, Napa CA - Light and airy 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home in Central Napa. This beautiful home has high ceilings, laminate wood flooring down stairs and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms and hall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
54 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Last updated July 2 at 10:45pm
2 Units Available
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
21 Oak Grove Way
21 Oak Grove Way, Napa, CA
Studio
$2,500
500 sqft
21 Oak Grove Way Available 07/13/20 Brand New Furnished Studio in Desirable Alta Heights Neighborhood - This brand new fully furnished studio is absolutely stunning and a must see.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
511 Montgomery Street
511 Montgomery Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
845 Marina Drive
845 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1832 sqft
Exclusive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse available for move in now. Visit our website to view a 3D virtual tour.
