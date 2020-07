Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level condo with newer carpet and newer paint. Super clean and in excellent condition. Includes laundry room, fireplace and large walk in closets. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned carport. Beautiful gated complex, The Reserves at Madison, built in 2005, includes a weight room, pool, spa and club house. Very close to freeways and shopping, short drive to Old Town Temecula, Casinos and wine country.