All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 39680 Via Las Palmas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
39680 Via Las Palmas
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

39680 Via Las Palmas

39680 Via Las Palmas · (951) 797-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

39680 Via Las Palmas, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
July 1 Move in ** 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, No Bedroom Downstairs.

Totally Refurbished- New paint, New Carpet, Kitchen Cabinets, Appliances! Large Living Room Open to Upstairs Loft - Laminate Floor in Livingroom & Familyroom - Galley Kitchen,New Granite Counters, Kitchen Breakfast nook - Walk-In Pantry - Fireplace - Open Loft Upstairs and Built-In Desk Area - Large Master Bedroom With Huge Walk-In Closet - Master Bath with Double Sinks, Walk-In shower & Soaking Tub - Close to schools, Shopping, 215 & 15 Freeways. Download Application at www.Averisprop.com

- Income 2.5 times rent
- Credit & Background Check
- Move In 7 - 14 Days
- Lower credit score will require extra deposit
- Pet Welcome(breed restrictions)
- $38 application fee(non refundable)
- Download Application www.Averisprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39680 Via Las Palmas have any available units?
39680 Via Las Palmas has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 39680 Via Las Palmas have?
Some of 39680 Via Las Palmas's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39680 Via Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
39680 Via Las Palmas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39680 Via Las Palmas pet-friendly?
Yes, 39680 Via Las Palmas is pet friendly.
Does 39680 Via Las Palmas offer parking?
No, 39680 Via Las Palmas does not offer parking.
Does 39680 Via Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39680 Via Las Palmas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39680 Via Las Palmas have a pool?
No, 39680 Via Las Palmas does not have a pool.
Does 39680 Via Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 39680 Via Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 39680 Via Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39680 Via Las Palmas has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 39680 Via Las Palmas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92563
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms
Murrieta Apartments with GarageMurrieta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Murrieta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity