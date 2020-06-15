All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 37555 River Oats Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
37555 River Oats Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:13 AM

37555 River Oats Lane

37555 River Oats Ln · (951) 506-9683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Los Alamos Hills
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

37555 River Oats Ln, Murrieta, CA 92563
Los Alamos Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful home located in the Rancho Bella Vista Community. Newly remodeled in 2020, new paint, flooring, counters, and so much more. Downstairs is complete with a bedroom, full bathroom, and a sliding glass door to the backyard. The dining room opens to a covered patio area, while the open kitchen and living room make for an ideal entertaining space. Upstairs has a large central loft, with the master suite separated from the two additional guest bedrooms. A large laundry room offers plenty of storage, while the front landscaping offers low maintenance drought-tolerant landscaping. Home has solar, and tenants will pay a flat rate electric bill in addition to rent. Pets considered, with size and breed restrictions. Home includes a fridge, however, NO washer/dryer included. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37555 River Oats Lane have any available units?
37555 River Oats Lane has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 37555 River Oats Lane have?
Some of 37555 River Oats Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37555 River Oats Lane currently offering any rent specials?
37555 River Oats Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37555 River Oats Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 37555 River Oats Lane is pet friendly.
Does 37555 River Oats Lane offer parking?
No, 37555 River Oats Lane does not offer parking.
Does 37555 River Oats Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37555 River Oats Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37555 River Oats Lane have a pool?
No, 37555 River Oats Lane does not have a pool.
Does 37555 River Oats Lane have accessible units?
No, 37555 River Oats Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 37555 River Oats Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 37555 River Oats Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 37555 River Oats Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92563
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms
Murrieta Apartments with GarageMurrieta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Murrieta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity