37555 River Oats Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Beautiful home located in the Rancho Bella Vista Community. Newly remodeled in 2020, new paint, flooring, counters, and so much more. Downstairs is complete with a bedroom, full bathroom, and a sliding glass door to the backyard. The dining room opens to a covered patio area, while the open kitchen and living room make for an ideal entertaining space. Upstairs has a large central loft, with the master suite separated from the two additional guest bedrooms. A large laundry room offers plenty of storage, while the front landscaping offers low maintenance drought-tolerant landscaping. Home has solar, and tenants will pay a flat rate electric bill in addition to rent. Pets considered, with size and breed restrictions. Home includes a fridge, however, NO washer/dryer included. Available July 1st.