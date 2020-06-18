All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

34888 Antelope Rd

34888 Antelope Road · (951) 719-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34888 Antelope Road, Murrieta, CA 92563
Golden City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34888 Antelope Rd · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated 2,500 sqft. 3/2.5 on 5-flat acres! Mountain views w/no neighbors & private gate. - This newly renovated 2,500 sqft. home has 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths, and is ideally situated on 5-flat acres with mountain views. Must see to appreciate its many features. Beyond the private gate, enjoy amazing privacy with no neighbors on any side, and room to play. This home is very peaceful and quiet on the inside with endless possibilities outside. The floorplan is great for entertaining and features a spacious family room adjacent to the open kitchen. The warm family room features a beautiful brick fireplace & plenty of natural light from the many windows and opens to the expansive yard w/covered patio. The living room has vaulted ceilings and opens to the dining room and kitchen. Off the master bedroom is an extensive balcony perfect for sunbathing, and enjoying your morning coffee while taking in the views. The two secondary bedrooms are perfectly sized. There is plenty of room for RV parking, horses, work trucks, toys & more. It's a great location with quick access to the 215, shopping, Loma Linda hospital & Kaiser. Vista Murrieta High School & Oak Meadow Elementary are both within a mile. No water bills as this home has its own well. You must see this home to appreciate its many features and tranquility

(RLNE5667311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34888 Antelope Rd have any available units?
34888 Antelope Rd has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 34888 Antelope Rd have?
Some of 34888 Antelope Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34888 Antelope Rd currently offering any rent specials?
34888 Antelope Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34888 Antelope Rd pet-friendly?
No, 34888 Antelope Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 34888 Antelope Rd offer parking?
Yes, 34888 Antelope Rd does offer parking.
Does 34888 Antelope Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34888 Antelope Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34888 Antelope Rd have a pool?
No, 34888 Antelope Rd does not have a pool.
Does 34888 Antelope Rd have accessible units?
No, 34888 Antelope Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 34888 Antelope Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 34888 Antelope Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
