34888 Antelope Rd

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace

Newly updated 2,500 sqft. 3/2.5 on 5-flat acres! Mountain views w/no neighbors & private gate. - This newly renovated 2,500 sqft. home has 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths, and is ideally situated on 5-flat acres with mountain views. Must see to appreciate its many features. Beyond the private gate, enjoy amazing privacy with no neighbors on any side, and room to play. This home is very peaceful and quiet on the inside with endless possibilities outside. The floorplan is great for entertaining and features a spacious family room adjacent to the open kitchen. The warm family room features a beautiful brick fireplace & plenty of natural light from the many windows and opens to the expansive yard w/covered patio. The living room has vaulted ceilings and opens to the dining room and kitchen. Off the master bedroom is an extensive balcony perfect for sunbathing, and enjoying your morning coffee while taking in the views. The two secondary bedrooms are perfectly sized. There is plenty of room for RV parking, horses, work trucks, toys & more. It's a great location with quick access to the 215, shopping, Loma Linda hospital & Kaiser. Vista Murrieta High School & Oak Meadow Elementary are both within a mile. No water bills as this home has its own well. You must see this home to appreciate its many features and tranquility



