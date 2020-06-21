Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

33581 Cyclamen Lane Available 07/06/20 Large, breathtaking home in northeast Murrieta! - Located on a quiet street and neighborhood, this breathtaking 4-bedroom two-story home comes with an attached 3 car garage, fenced yard and beautiful landscaping over the entire lot. Step into the light and open kitchen with eat-in island and plenty of cabinet and countertop space. The family and living areas are warm and inviting with a fireplace, mantle and even a built-in desk for at-home office needs. The large master suite has a double-sink vanity, large soaking tub and separate standup-shower for plenty of space. The indoor laundry room has plenty of storage, a drying rack and laundry sink for complete convenience. Step outside onto the partially covered patio to enjoy the sunlight in the completely fenced and private backyard. Don't miss out on this home!



1 year lease.

Landscaping Included in Rent!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3947080)