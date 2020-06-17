24909 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

3 BEDROOM/2BATH / CONDO/

Ground Level, Great property- Very Spacious Living room area. New flooring in Living and Dining Area. Bedrooms off the Living room on either side to allow for privacy.

Includes Appliances - Stove,Dishwasher,Microwave Refrigerator,Washer & Dryer. Tile in Kitchen,Bathrooms,Laundry & Storage Closet.

One Car Garage/Carport

Gated Community, Racket ball, Clubhouse, Gym, Pool and Spa.



Located centrally to award winning Schools,Restaurants,Shopping,Library and 1-15 freeway.

No pet/No Smokers, Credit Check, Security Deposit