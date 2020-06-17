All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 24909 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
24909 Madison Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

24909 Madison Avenue

24909 Madison Avenue · (760) 271-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24909 Madison Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2613 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 BEDROOM/2BATH / CONDO/
Ground Level, Great property- Very Spacious Living room area. New flooring in Living and Dining Area. Bedrooms off the Living room on either side to allow for privacy.
Includes Appliances - Stove,Dishwasher,Microwave Refrigerator,Washer & Dryer. Tile in Kitchen,Bathrooms,Laundry & Storage Closet.
One Car Garage/Carport
Gated Community, Racket ball, Clubhouse, Gym, Pool and Spa.

Located centrally to award winning Schools,Restaurants,Shopping,Library and 1-15 freeway.
No pet/No Smokers, Credit Check, Security Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24909 Madison Avenue have any available units?
24909 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 24909 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 24909 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24909 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24909 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24909 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24909 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 24909 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24909 Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 24909 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24909 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24909 Madison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 24909 Madison Avenue has a pool.
Does 24909 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24909 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24909 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24909 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 24909 Madison Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92563
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms
Murrieta Apartments with GarageMurrieta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Murrieta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity