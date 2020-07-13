All apartments in Mountain View
Domus on the Boulevard

2650 W El Camino Real · (650) 460-3731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040
San Antonio

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1131 · Avail. now

$3,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 2121 · Avail. now

$3,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$3,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1219 · Avail. Jul 15

$4,062

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 2130 · Avail. now

$4,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 2225 · Avail. Aug 19

$4,477

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Domus on the Boulevard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
car charging
e-payments
green community
Creators and innovators searching for modern apartments for rent near San Francisco find their ideal home at Domus on the Boulevard. Our freshly finished community offers the resort-style living you’re looking for in Mountain View, California. When basic falls flat and you’re looking for a change, refresh your senses with a modern, minimalist-style apartment offering more than just a place to store your furniture. Take a trip to the pool and spa or cater to your guests in the outdoor lounge as a crackling fireplace backlights a perfect evening at home. No matter your mood, you will find the spaces and amenities you need at Domus.

Have more time for the things you love with simplified commuting, courtesy of our exceptional transit system and nearby thoroughfares. Centrally located near Palo Alto and Sunnyvale, yet only forty miles from San Francisco, Domus is convenient to Stanford University and Google. Walkscore.com has rated the area with an impressive score of 82 because our neighb

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 pet deposit for first pet or $750 for 2
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $65 per pet
Parking Details: 1 Parking Space Per Apartment; Additional Parking Available $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Domus on the Boulevard have any available units?
Domus on the Boulevard has 24 units available starting at $3,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does Domus on the Boulevard have?
Some of Domus on the Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Domus on the Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
Domus on the Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Domus on the Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, Domus on the Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does Domus on the Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, Domus on the Boulevard offers parking.
Does Domus on the Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Domus on the Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Domus on the Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, Domus on the Boulevard has a pool.
Does Domus on the Boulevard have accessible units?
No, Domus on the Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does Domus on the Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Domus on the Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
