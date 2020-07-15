533 Devonshire Ct, Mountain View, CA 94043

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee1449df74a115e2801b605 Gorgeous 1780sqft house, in a relatively newer master planned development in Mountain View.

Formal living room with fireplace, gorgeous vaulted ceilings, dining room, family room, kitchen with granite tiles counter-top, den/4th bedroom with full bathroom downstairs, hardwood and laminate floors.

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, walk in closet, skylight. All tiled bathrooms. Jetted tub in the master bathroom.



Laundry room in the garage with washer and gas dryer included.

Refrigerator included. Air conditioning, forced air heating. Aluminium blinds throughout the house.



Quiet location on a private street, cul de sac setup.

HOA provides front yard landscaping and a small playground.

In the heart of Silicon Valley, this house is walking distance to Google, Symantec, Knowles, NASA, Veritas, Omnicell, Samnsung, Synopsys, and has immediate access to freeways 101, 85 and 237, Mountain View downtown, Castro St. and a short walk to Devonshire park.

Vargas elementary School

Crittenden Middle School

Mountain View High School

Tenants to verify schools info!



This house has good Karma as it's the place of birth of one of the renowned Internet companies and it once belonged to one of the multi-billionaires in the Industry.



Tenants pay for all utilities.



Deposit $5000



No pets, no smoking house.



Please review floor-plan attached with the pictures.

Call to schedule a tour or for any questions.



Note: Furniture and decorations seen in the pictures are not provided.

